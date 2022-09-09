Proud to have been part of historic work, says Kartavya Path worker after meeting PM

“With the redevelopment of the entire stretch, I have also become a part of this historic work. I will never forget this moment,” beamed Neeraj Kumar, who was among 16 workers who were part of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“People will come here and see my work forever. I feel proud to have been a part of it,” the 25-year-old from Bihars Bhagalpur told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)