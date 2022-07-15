Proposed online gaming policy to catalyse innovation, protect gamers rights: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The proposed framework for online gaming in India will catalyse innovation while protecting gamers rights, privacy and safety, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

The minister of state for electronics and IT met a group of online gamers to seek their views on the proposed framework for online gaming in India.

Chandrasekhar termed online gamers important stakeholders and said that their views will be taken into consideration when the government comes up with a final framework for online games.

“Gamers are important stakeholders in #OnlineGaming. Met with thm to hear their views as @GoI_MeitY develops a policy framework for #onlinegaming in #India – that catalyses innovation in sector while protectng gamers rights, privacy & safety,” the minister said in a tweet.

