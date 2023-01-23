Prof Bharat Bhasker is new IIM Ahmedabad director

Professor Bharat Bhasker is the new director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, the institute announced on Monday. His appointment is for a term of five years beginning on March 1.

Bhasker currently holds the position of professor of Information Technology and Systems at IIM Lucknow. In the interim, the Board of Governors has appointed Professor Arindam Banerjee as the Director-In-Charge for February. “IIMA is renowned for its rich legacy as a premier global managementinstitution, which has been shaped by the leadership and wisdom of all its directors since inception. I would like to congratulate and welcome Professor Bharat Bhasker as the new Director of IIMA,” said Pankaj R Patel, Chairperson, IIMA Board of Governors.

“As a successful leader and a Professor of technology with experience of working in India and across the globe, I am confident that he will carry forward the legacy and lead the institute to newer horizons in todays digital, globalised world,” he added. Professor Bhasker is an experienced IT leader with almost three decades ofexperience in industry, research, teaching, and consulting in India and globally. He has previously served a five-year term as the director of IIM Raipur after his two-decade long association with IIM Lucknow in various capacities, including being the acting director. He has also served as the dean, planning and Development, at IIM Sirmaur from 2003 to 2005. Bhasker has been a visiting professor at ESSEC Business School, Paris, France and University of Texas, Dallas, USA.

He was a distinguished professor at Chung- Ang University, Seoul, Korea, a research professor at University of California, Riverside, USA and adjunct faculty at Information Systems, University of Maryland, College Park, previously.

