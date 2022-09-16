Pro-Kannada outfit against screening Marathi film

A pro-Kannada organisation has cautioned against screening of a Marathi movie Boys-3 in Karnataka, alleging that the film would fan the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In a statement, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) alleged that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has planned to screen Boys-3.

The mischief over border dispute is once again crossing limits in Belagavi. The MES, which wants to rake up the border row, wants to show the border dispute-related Marathi movie Boys-3 in Karnataka. The Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) will not allow screening of the movie in the State, the outfit warned.

The organisation said it is ready to launch a mega protest if the film is screened anywhere in Karnataka and appealed to the Belagavi police commissioner to not encourage such a movie for the sake of protecting border and linguistic interests of Karnataka.

