Priyanka Gandhi to visit Goa on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Goa, where elections are due in February next year, on December 10 for a day during which she will address various events and interact with youngsters and women, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi will interact with women at Morpirla village in the Quepem assembly constituency in south Goa on December 10, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat told reporters here. Quepem seat is represented by Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar, who was earlier with Congress. On her way to Morpirla village, Priyanka Gandhi will pay tributes to freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia at Assolna village in south Goa, he said.

“Lohia had given a clarion call for Goa Revolution during the Portuguese era 75 years ago,” Kamat said.

On the same day, she will interact with youngsters at the MCC ground in Margao city, also in south Goa. She will later interact with women at another venue in the city.

Advertisement

Kamat recalled that the foundation stone for the MCC building was laid in 1967 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

After attending events in Margao, Priyanka Gandhi will travel to Dabolim where several prominent leaders would be inducted in Congress, he said without elaborating. Priyanka Gandhis visit comes against the backdrop of Congress continuing slide in Goa. The Congress, which had won 17 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly, with most of the legislators switching their loyalties to the ruling BJP.

On Tuesday, Congress MLA and former chief minister Ravi Naik tendered his resignation from the state Assembly, months after party veteran Luizinho Faleiro resigned as MLA and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. In the 2017 state Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party by winning 17 seats. However, the BJP, which had won 13 seats, allied with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the coastal state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)