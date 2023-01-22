Prez to confer national award to 11 children Monday

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday will confer the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2023 on 11 children for their exceptional achievements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the awardees on Tuesday.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will also interact with the children and congratulate them in the presence of Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai, according to an official statement.

There are six boys and five girls among the awardees from 11 states and UTs Each awardee of the PMRBP will be given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and a certificate.

The Union government the PMRBP award to children for their exceptional achievements. The award is conferred on children in the age group 5-18 for their excellence in six categories, viz art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports, which deserve national recognition.

This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will be conferred on 11 children selected from all regions of the country for their exceptional achievement in the field of art and culture (4), bravery (1), innovation (2), social service (1), and sports (3), the statement said.

