Prez polls: Murmu to meet BJP MLAs in Ahmedabad on July 17

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu will meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Ahmedabad on Sunday during her visit to Gujarat, partys chief whip Pankaj Desai said.

Earlier, Murmus scheduled visit to Gujarat last Wednesday was postponed due to heavy rains in the state.

She will meet BJP MLAs in Ahmedabad at a resort here a day ahead of the July 18 elections to the countrys top post, Desai said.

In the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 112 MLAs. All the 26 Lok Sabha MPs in Gujarat belong to the BJP. Opposition nominee for the Presidential polls, Yashwant Sinha, visited Gujarat on July 8 to seek the support of Congress MLAs.

