Prez, First Lady offer prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri

President Ram Nath Kovind alongwith First Lady Savita Kovind on Monday offered prayers atLord Jagannath temple here, on the last day of his three-dayvisit to Odisha.

Kovind and his wife arrived at the temple around 9.10am, accompanied by Governor Ganeshi Lal and Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan, and spent about 40 minutes at the 12thcentury Lord Vishnu shrine.

They entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple andpaid obeisance to deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra andLord Jagannath.

Puris Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the SJTAchief administrator Krishan Kumar welcomed them at the LionsGate of the temple.

They also offered prayers to Maa Bimala and Mahalaxmion the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple.

The temple was decorated with flowers for thepresidents visit and the security has been beefed up in thetown.

Kovind donated Rs 1 lakh for the development of theshrine, said the official of the Shree Jagannath TempleAdministrator.

He had visited the temple in 2018.

Shops and business establishments on both sides of theGrand Road were closed for security purpose.

No visitor or devotee was allowed to enter the temple30 minutes before the presidents arrival.

Kovind had on Sunday attended the 18th convocation ofNational Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela and alsoinaugurated a super speciality hospital of the Rourkela SteelPlant.

