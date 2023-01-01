Preparations on for Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

Preparations are afoot for Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, an event Congress leaders hope will galvanize the partys workers and make the masses aware of the “misrule” of the BJP government at the Centre.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh recently said that the yatra, which is currently on a winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Delhis Kashmere Gate on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad around noon.

It will make a night halt in Mavikala village in Baghpat. The yatra will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5, the party leaders said.

Advertisement

Congress members are working overtime for the success of the yatra, which they hope would make the masses aware about the “misrule” of the BJP government in Delhi and also infuse fresh energy in the partys workers, they said.

The partys Baghpat district unit president Yunus Chowdhary said the yatris will be received at the Dundahera checkpost and the march will halt for the night at Mavikala village on January 3 where Rahul Gandhi will stay at a farm house.

Arrangements for the stay of about 2,000-2,500 people are being made, he added.

“The enthusiasm seen in Congress members all through the yatra was necessary. The effort is to ensure that party workers from all the 75 districts of the state come for the yatra,” former MP and member of the administration coordination committee of the yatra P L Punia told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)