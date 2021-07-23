PRD jawan shot at in UPs Pratapgarh

A Prantiya Rakshak Dal jawan was shot at while on duty at a Sai river bridge in the Kandhai area here, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi said Pawan Tiwari (40) was checking motorcyclists at the bridge on Thursday night when one of them fired at him.

Tiwari, who was seriously injured, was referred to an Allahabad hospital, Dwivedi said, adding that four police teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

