Prabath Jayasuriya, Emma Lamb win ICC Player of Month honour for July

Sri Lanka spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya and England womens cricket teams emerging all-rounder Emma Lamb were on Monday voted ICC Player of the Month for July.

The 30-year-old Jayasuriya faced off competition from Englands in-form batter and Junes Player of the Month winner Jonny Bairstow and French youngster Gustav McKeon to claim the honour.

Jayasuriya, who made his Test debut in Sri Lankas final Test match against Australia in Galle earlier in July, picked up 12 wickets and guided the Lankans to a series-levelling victory. He also scalped another 17 wickets in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Pakistan.

“I am delighted with this announcement, and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Mens Player of the Month. Certainly it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the Test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the Test series played against Australia and Pakistan,” Jayasuriya said.

Advertisement

“I take this opportunity to thank my fans, teammates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lamb was rewarded after an extraordinary three-match ODI series against South Africa. The 24-year-old youngster beat compatriot Nat Sciver and India pacer Renuka Singh to win the award.

Lamb amassed 234 runs in three matches, including a match-winning century (102 off 97 balls) followed by two half-centuries (67 off 65 balls and 65 off 66 balls) in the next two games.

“Its very exciting to have been awarded the ICC Womens Player of the Month award for July. Im very happy to have earned my spot at the top of the order in the Test and ODI team and its been brilliant to be able to score some runs and help the team win,” Lamb said.

“Everyone in the squad contributed to our multi-format series win against South Africa so I just want to keep scoring runs for the team. I feel very lucky that my performances across the last month have been rewarded and I hope to carry on my good form,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)