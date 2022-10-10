Popular Villupattu exponent Subbu Arumugam passes away

Popular Villupattu exponent Subbu Arumugam, who enthralled audiences for about four decades, passed away here on Monday due to age-related ailments. He was 94. The Padma Shri awardee leaves behind his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi and daughters – Bharathi Tirumagan and Subbulakshmi. Villupattu is an ancient form of musical story-telling and the narration is interspersed with music. It is performed mostly during temple festivals. Arumugam is said to have popularised this art form effectively attracting audiences of all age-groups over the years. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Arumugams family members.

“Nation has lost a great musician, writer and outstanding Villupattu exponent. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Ravi said. Subbu Arumugam, the exponent of traditional Tamil Villupattu had contributed richly to the films of actors N S Krishnan and Nagesh, Stalin said. Arumugam was born in 1928 at Chathiram Pudukulam village of the southern district of Tirunelveli. He had published about 15 books on Villupattu narratives, songs, short stories and novels. Historian V Sriram said the world has lost a humorist, a humane person and a brilliantly talented artiste in the passing of Arumugam. “Thanthanathom enre to Vazhiyave his life was a lesson,” he tweeted.

Commentator and political analyst Sumanth Raman said Arumugam was a great story-teller. He made the ancient music and art form of Villupattu reach every corner of the State through his TV performances. “His passing marks the end of an era for folk music in India. RIP. Om Shanti,” he said in a tweet.

