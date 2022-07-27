Popular Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies at 63

Popular UK-based Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri has died at the age of 63, weeks after recovering from coma, his family confirmed. Punjab-born Safri, who was based in Birmingham, was part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980 and formed the Safri Boyz Band in 1990. In a statement posted on Instagram, Safris family said the musician passed away on Tuesday with his loved ones by his side. “I and Priya are deeply saddened to tell you all that our legend Balwinder Safri has passed away with myself and my daughter right by his side… We are extremely heartbroken!” Safris wife, Nikki Davitt, said in the statement. She also requested the media to respect their privacy. Safri, known for hit Punjabi tracks such as “Rahaye Rahaye” and “Chan Mere Makhna”, slipped into coma in April after suffering brain damage following a heart surgery. He was discharged from New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on July 15 after recovering from coma and was moved to a specialist rehabilitation centre. The singers death has left a huge void in the Punjabi music scene and soon after the news of his demise broke, many popular names from the UK and Indian music industry took to social media to pay condolences. “Saddened to hear the loss of Uk legend Balwinder Safri Ji. You will truly be missed paji. Thank you for so many memories and amazing songs that will live on forever. #Rip #BalwinderSafri” wrote DJ Bally Sagoo on Twitter.

Calling Safri one of the greatest voices of Punjabi bhangra music, DJ Dipps Bhamrah said the singer will be remembered forever. “He will forever be remember (sic) as one of the greatest voices of Punjabi Bhangra music. RIP Balwinder Safri Waheguru Ohna Nu Apne Charna Vich Niwas Bakshe,” he tweeted.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a picture of Safri on Instagram and wrote, Waheguru… Balwinder Safri Ji.” Veteran singer Gurdas Mann also shared a photgraph of the late singer on his Instagram Stories and simply wrote, Safri saab.

Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa too posted a throwback picture with Safri on Instagram. Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot (I remember when Balwinder ji saw us from the window during the shoot of the song Beautiful Billo) we were so excited. “He so graciously came up to meet us. Dont make them like that anymore. Thank you sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will forever live in our hearts. #balwindersafri ji,” she wrote.

