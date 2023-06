Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring.

Francis, 86, left in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying thanks to a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)