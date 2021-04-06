Polling underway peacefully in Assam, booths showcase different themes

Polling was underway peacefullyamid tight security at the 40 assembly constituencies in Assamwhere voters were exercising their franchise in the finalphase on Tuesday, officials said.

Voters wearing masks were seen queuing up outsidepolling booths, maintaining distance by standing in markedcircles across the 12 districts in lower Assam where votingwas underway.

The voters who did not have masks were provided withone, besides a disposable plastic glove before they wereallowed to enter the polling booths.

No untoward incident has been reported so far, policesaid.

The first voters at the polling centres were greetedwith saplings and the senior citizens with gamosas(traditional Assamese scarf).

BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra MohanPatowary, Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Phanibhushan Choudhuryexercised their franchise at their respective polling centresin the morning hours. All of them are in the fray in thisphase.

BPF ministers Chandan Brahma and Pramila Rani Brahmaalso cast their votes, besides BPL chief Hagrama Mohilary,Congress leader Ratul Patowary and state election icon andactor Kopil Bora.

For the convenience of the senior citizens andphysically challenged voters, arrangements for wheelchairs ande-rickshaws were made.

The model polling stations have a childrens playzone, seating lounge, selfie zone and muppets. Many of thebooths also had seating areas, in rainbow shades, themed oninclusivity and LGBTQ rights.

Many polling centres were decorated with recyclableitems, having art installations made with bottles, plasticwrappers, etc.

Some of the voting centres were also decked up,representing the multi-cultural diversity of the state. Ethnicfabric and handicraft items were on display, besidesmannequins wearing tribal attires put up at the selfie zones.

The Assamese festival of Bihu was also a popular themein several polling booths. Arch gates were set up, besides theseating areas decorated with colourful chairs, giving thevoting centres a festive look.

At a voting station in Goalpara, the women pollingpersonnel wore identical mekhela and chador — an Assamesetraditional attire.

The polling will continue till 6 pm.

