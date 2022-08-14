Political temperature heats up in Telangana with resignation of sitting Cong MLA

With sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy quitting his post and the party, political temperature hotted up in Telangana as the outcome of the upcoming by-poll to his Munugode Assembly segment is expected give to a perceptual edge to the winner ahead of next years Assembly elections.

Rajagopal Reddy had submitted his resignation to the Legislative Assembly Speaker on August 8 who accepted it and notified the vacancy.

This has necessitated a by-election within six months.

Rajagopal Reddy had resigned from Congress and his post, saying only the BJP can end the family rule of the TRS.

The by-poll is crucial for the three principal players in state politics – the ruling TRS, the opposition Congress and BJP, more so for the two opposition parties.

While the BJP is keen on winning the by-poll to establish itself as the alternative to TRS, it is a litmus test for Congress to retain the seat. The TRS is keen on winning the poll to reaffirm its dominance in state politics and to prevent BJPs emergence as the principal challenger.

Rajagopal Reddy is expected to join BJP soon.

The BJP in Telangana is already on a high after winning two Assembly by-polls and coming up with a decent performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections during the last two years.

BJP had recently organised its National Executive in Hyderabad which is seen as an expression of its intent in expanding the party in Telangana and other southern states.

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi said the stakes are high for BJP as its campaign of being the alternative to TRS would be hurt in the event of a loss.

The anti-government vote would be split between the BJP and Congress which may benefit the TRS, he told

