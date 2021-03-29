Political parties field actors, TV stars in Kerala, adding glamour to poll arena

(Eds: Adds byline) By Usha Ram Manohar Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 : To spice up the electoral arena in Kerala, political parties have fielded ahostoffilm and television personalities for the April 6Assembly polls, hoping to woo the electorate with theirfavourite stars.

As many as nine actors are in fray in the state,trying their luck in the electoral battle for their respectivefronts.

National award winning film actor and Rajya Sabha MPSuresh Gopi has been fielded by the BJP-NDA from the Thrissurconstituency, while his tinsel town colleagues–K B GaneshKumar and Mukesh, both sitting MLAs of the Left Front, aretrying their luck from Pathanapuram and Kollamassemblyconstituencies respectively.

Suresh Gopi, who has acted in over 200 films,including “Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha”, “Thalasthanam”,”Eklavya” and “Patram”, had unsuccessfully contested in the2019 Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur and is hoping to makeit this time to the state assembly.

Former minister Ganesh Kumar, son of Kerala Congress(B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai, entered films in 1985 throughK G Geroges”Irakal” and forayed into the political arena in2001. He has successfully represented Pathanapuram in theAssembly since then and is confident of sailing througheffortlesslythis time too.

Another actor, Mukesh, known for his comic roles andtelevision programmes, is hoping that the electorate wouldgive him a second stint as an MLA.

Actors G Krishnakumar (Thiruvananthapuram) andDharmajan Bolgatty (Balussery) are making their electoraldebut on BJP and Congress tickets respectively.

Pala MLA, Mani C Kappan, who switched over to theCongress-led UDF camp, after the LDF denied him the seat, isonce again trying his luck from the same constituency, hopingto give a tough fight to his rival Jose K Mani, leader of theKerala Congress (M) faction.

Kappan has essayed various roles in 25 films, producedat least 12 films, besides directing the super hit “MannarMathai Speaking”in which Mukesh had essayed a role.

Playback singer Daleema Jojo is the LDF candidate fromAroor Assembly constituency and is locking horns with UDFcandidate and sitting MLA Shanimol Usman.

Film and television serial actress Priyanka Anoop, iscontesting as an independent in Aroor.

TV actor Vivek Gopan, a favourite of small screenviewers, is trying his luck from Chavara on the BJP-NDAticket, and is seeking votes on the development plank. Hisrole in the serial “Parasparam”, which ran for over 1,500episodes, made him a household name in the state.

Unlike neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where actors like M GRamachandran and J Jayalalithaa went on to become ChiefMinisters, the politically conscious voters of Kerala normallykeep celebrities at an arms length.

Though late actor Murali had unsuccessfully contestedin 1999 from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat on the CPI(M)ticket, actor Innocent, won from Chalakudy as CPI(M) backedindependent in 2011, but had to bite the dust in 2019 LokSabha polls.

Eminent film-maker Ramu Kariat whose “Chemmeen” broghtKerala its first National award in Malayalam was elected tothe Assembly in 1964 from Nattika as a CPI(M) backedindependent.

Actor Jagdeesh and TV star Ramesh Pisharody arenot inthe fray, but are busy campaigningfor UDF candidates.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Devan, who recently joined the BJPafter merging his 17-year-old Kerala Peoples Party with it, iscampaigning for the saffron party candidates.

Jagdeesh and Devan had unsuccessfully contestedAssembly polls earlier.PTI UDSSPTI PTIPTI PTI

