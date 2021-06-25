Political parties, churches urge Mizoram CM to call all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

Political parties, churches andcivil society groups in Mizoram have urged the Mizo NationalFront (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga tocall an all-party meet in view of the present COVID-19pandemic in the state.

A statement issued by Central Young Mizo Association(CYMA) on Thursday said that the meeting of all politicalparties, churches and civil society organisations held inAizawl has unanimously passed a resolution seeking a jointmeeting involving all political parties in the state in orderto step up collective efforts in the battle against COVID-19.

The appeal came in the wake of several hardships andconstraints faced by the state due to the spike in COVID-19cases despite prolonged lockdown.

The all party-NGO meet called by CYMA also urged thestate government to expedite the process of vaccination andsample test for COVID-19.

It asked the state government to improve healthinfrastructures and exempt Below Poverty Line (BPL) familiesand other poor sections from taxes, including electricity andwater bills.

It further asked the state government to take measuresto ensure that farmers disposed of their harvests atreasonable prices.

Among others, the meeting also passed resolutionsappealing to people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 AppropriateBehaviour and also urged landlords to waive rent to theirtenants.

The northeastern state has reported more than 18,000COVID-19 cases.

