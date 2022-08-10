Political developments in Bihar will affect BJPs poll prospects in 2024: Yogendra Yadav

The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.

He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.

In Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time, a day after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a Mahagathbandhan government.

The developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the political scenario for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially for the BJP. Now we can formally announce the death of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the BJPs many allies have deserted the party one after another, Yadav told

