Police seek feedback from devotees as Jagannath Temple reopens from Monday

A day before the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple here reopens for the public after a gap of almost four months, police on Sunday urged devotees to share feedback in order to improve their experience of visiting the 12th century shrine. Devotees can submit their feedback on police service at the temple either by submitting a form or through online QR code scanning systems installed at parking lots and other places, police sources said.

We urge all to give feedback and use this opportunity to further help us in improving the Hassle Free Darshan Experience for devotees, the Puri Police said on Twitter. The temple has been closed for public since April 24 in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Detailed briefing of the force and officers has been conducted before reopening the temple, a police officer said.

As per the SOP, all devotees will be allowed entry to the shrine from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday to Friday. The temple will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for sanitisation of its premises.

The shrine will also be shut during major festivals to avoid mass congregations.

Devotees visiting the temple will have to produce a full vaccination certificate or a negative Covid test report not older than 96 hours.

