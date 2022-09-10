Police official kills self in Punjabs Hoshiarpur, blames senior in suicide note

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself dead here after accusing his senior of harassment and misbehaviour, officials said on Saturday.

ASI Satish Kumar reported for duty at Hariana police station in the morning. He then went to the investigation room and shot himself in the head with his service revolver, Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surinder Pal said.

However, before killing himself, Kumar recorded a video message and also wrote a suicide note in which he has accused Tanda police station house officer (SHO) of harassing and misbehaving with him, sources in the police department said.

Kumars body has been sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, Pal said, adding investigation into the case is underway.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal has ordered an inquiry, to be led by by the superintendent of police (investigation).

In a video message, the SSP said he has sent the accused SHO to police lines and assured a fair investigation.

He also assured support to deceased Kumars family and asked personnel to meet him directly to register their grievances.

