Police notice to Cong leader Sabarinadhan in Kerala flight protest case

The Kerala police on Monday served a notice to Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan in connection with the in-flight protest staged by Youth Congress activists against Kerala Chief Minister last month.

Police said they have summoned the former MLA for questioning on Tuesday as part of investigation into the incident.

The action comes a day after a screenshot of a purported chat from a WhatsApp group went viral. In the chat, Sabarinadhan, also state vice-president of YC, is purportedly suggesting members of the group to protest onboard the aircraft.

“We have the screenshot of the chat. But we have also been investigating the matter and the notice has been issued based on all these factors,” a senior police official told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)