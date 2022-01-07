Police gun down two suspected in double murder in TN

Chennai, Jan 7 : Two persons, suspected to be involved in a double murder in nearby Chengalpattu were shot dead by the police on Friday morning.

Confirming the death of the two, a senior police official said police in pursuit of the suspects had to open fire in self-defence when the duo attacked them near Madurantakam in neighbouring Chengalpattu district.

Two police personnel were injured when country bombs were hurled at them. “The incident happened near the Palar bridge this morning. The police team which traced the suspects made a bid to nab them. However, when they attacked them, the police had to open fire in self-defence,” the senior police official told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh and Moideen, who along with another man, hurled country bombs at a history-sheeter Karthik alias Appu, aged 32, at Chengalpattu old bus stand and hacked him to death on Thursday. Minutes later, they hacked another rowdy Mahesh, aged 22, at his house.

Following the murders, the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police P Aravindhan formed special teams to trace and apprehend the culprits. The bodies of the murder suspects have been sent to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post-mortem.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and held an enquiry. Further investigation is on, said police. PTI JSP SS SS

