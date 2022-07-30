Police detain six for throwing dirty water on kanwar pilgrims

Six persons have been detained for allegedly throwing dirty water on kanwar pilgrims in Cantonment area here, police said on Friday. According to the police, dispute erupted in the Cantonment police station area over playing of DJ music by kanwar pilgrims. It is alleged that people of other community threw dirty water on the kanwariyas from their roof, following which the pilgrims staged protests.

Superintendent of Police (city) Ravindra Kumar said that on Friday a contingent of kanwars were passing through Pargava village, when there was a dispute over playing of DJ music, and then the kanwar pilgrims alleged that dirty water was thrown on them.

“In this regard, six persons have been detained,” he said.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) VK Singh said the kanwar pilgrims have been provided security, and action will be initiated against those who tried to stop them.

