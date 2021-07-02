Police complaint against Arunachal CM, Rijiju over BRO road fiasco

Leaders of four politicalparties filed a police complaint against Chief Minister PemaKhandu and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, accusing themof “willful violation” of several laws and Constitution,besides an attempt to alter the territory of ArunachalPradesh.

The complaint filed on Thursday at Kimin policestation in the Papumpare district pertained to the controversyover the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) renaming Kimin asBilgarh in Assam during a June 17 event where Defence MinisterRajnath Singh inaugurated the 20 km Kimin-Potin road and 11other such projects.

The complaint was filed by Kahfa Bengia and KalingJerang of Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA), Ruhi Tagung andRiba Pangia Dolo of Janata Dal (United), Techi Tegi Tara andGyamar Tana of Congress and Jarjum Ete of Janata Dal(Secular).

The complainants alleged that Khandu and Rijijuviolated the Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Act of 1987, BengalEastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 (Restricted Area Permit)and Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement & Record) Act of 2000while committing fraudulent contempt of Article 3 ofConstitution.

They also accused the chief minister and the Unionminister of an illegal attempt to distort or alter theterritory of the state that culminated in communal tension andsevere unrest at Kimin.

“It is to draw your attention that for the same roadinauguration programme, the old signboards and foundationstones where Kimin-Arunachal Pradesh is written wereintentionally covered with a white paste by BRO as alleged,despite objections from the locals,” they said, adding that itled to misgivings and suspicion among the people of the state.

The complainants also alleged that no correctivemeasures were taken after the Kimin-Potin road inaugurationitinerary and BROs intimation letter to the Papum Pare DeputyCommissioner showing Kimin as Bilgarh in Assam.

They said that Khandu had at a press briefing on June21 accepted that he was aware of the “white paste mishap” andhad let know Rijiju, who was travelling with Singh, about it.

“However, no statement and clarification has been madeby either of them till date,” the complainants said, allegingthe chain of events showed they had “fraudulent” connived withAssam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for ceding Kimin toAssam.

Several students bodies, including the All ArunachalPradesh Students Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students Union(ANSU), protested over the issue.

A few days back, the BRO, which constructed the road,apologised to the people of the state over the issue.

