Pol parties agreed to liquor rule change to allow locally brewed grape wine: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said the recent notification on grape wine was done with the consent of various political parties. The Mizoram Liquor Prohibition rules notified on September 7 allowed the manufacture, sale, and export of grape wine processed from locally grown grapes. Processing, sale, and export of grape wine were previously prohibited under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which came into force in the state, except in three Autonomous District Council (ADC) areas in the southern part of the state, in May 2019.

The chief minister on Tuesday paid a visit to a grape winery set up by Champhai Grape Growers Society (CGGS) at Tlangsam village in Champhai district, about 191 km from the state capital Aizawl.

During an interaction with leaders of the grape growers society, Zoramthanga said that grape wines are being manufactured legally following the recent notification of grape wine rules by the government after it was approved by several political parties in the state.

He said that the government is contemplating fixing the price of grape wine.

Zoramthanga said that the Mizo National Front (MNF) government has been taking measures for the welfare of grape growers since its previous term and had waived a loan amounting to over Rs. 83 lakh owed by CGGS in November 2020.

Apart from grapes, Champhai district has a great potential for the production of other fruits and crops because of its favourable climate, he said.

The chief minister also said that Mizoram has great potential for the production of fruits, vegetables, and different species of orchids apart from rice because of its vast forest areas, sufficient rainfall, and climate.

The notification came as a result of protest and public outcry triggered by the seizure of huge quantities of bottled grape wines from shops in Aizawl in May this year.

