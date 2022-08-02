PMs brother Prahlad Modi stages dharna at Jantar Mantar with fair price shop dealers demands

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, on Tuesday staged a dharna here with various demands of the organisation. Prahlad along with several other members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation (AIFPSDF) gathered at Jantar Mantar, holding banners and raising slogans.

AIFPSDF national general secretary, Biswambhar Basu told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)