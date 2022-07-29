PM to dedicate, lay foundation stone of green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday dedicate and also lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited worth over Rs 5,200 crore, and launch power sectors revamped distribution sector scheme as well as the national solar rooftop portal.

He will participate in the grand finale marking the culmination of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya — Power @2047 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Ministers Office said.

Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya — Power @2047 is taking place from July 25 to 30 as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Organised across the country, it showcases the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years. During the programme, the prime minister will launch the revamped distribution sector scheme. He will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC, according to the statement.

Modi will also launch the national solar rooftop portal.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the government has taken multiple path breaking initiatives in the power sector, the statement said. These reforms have transformed the sector, with the focus being on making affordable power available for all. Electrification of about 18,000 villages which did not have access to power earlier signified the commitment of the government towards ensuring last mile outreach, it said.

In a historic initiative, the prime minister will launch the Ministry of Powers flagship revamped distribution sector scheme, which is aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the DISCOMs and power departments, the statement said.

With an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. It also aims to reduce the AT and C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to pan-India levels of 12-15 per cent and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply — Average Revenue Realised) gap to zero by 2024-25 by improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all state-sector DISCOMs and power departments.

During the programme, Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

He will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala. He will lay the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat, according to the statement.

The Ramagundam project is Indias largest floating solar PV project with 4.5 lakh Made in India solar PV modules. Kayamkulam project is the second largest floating solar PV project consisting of 3 lakh Made in India solar PV panels floating on water.

The 735 MW Solar PV Project at Nokh, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is Indias largest domestic content requirement-based solar project with 1000 MWp at a single location, deploying high-wattage bifacial PV Modules with tracker system. The green hydrogen mobility Project at Leh, Ladakh is a pilot project and aims for five fuel cell buses to be run in and around Leh, the statement said. This pilot project would be the first deployment of fuel cell electric vehicles for public use in India. The green hydrogen blending pilot project at NTPC Kawas Township will be Indias first green hydrogen blending project helping in reducing the usage of natural gas, it said.

Modi will also launch national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidy in residential consumers bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

It aims to empower citizens by improving their awareness and participation in various power related initiatives, schemes and programmes of government, the statement added.

