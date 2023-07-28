PM Modi’s visit to US was very successful: Prez Biden’s top economic advisor

Prime Minister Narendra Modis state visit to Washington was very successful, particularly on the economic front, Jared Bernstein, a top economic advisor to President Joe Biden has said and underlined that India is a longtime friend of the US.

During Modis stay in Washington from June 21 to 23, several historic steps were taken to further strengthen Indias bilateral ties with the US.

During the meetings between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, the two leaders highlighted the long-standing friendship and growing cooperation between the two countries, which spans areas like trade and investment, defence and security, energy, climate change, and people-to-people ties.

Bernstein, a top American economist who is the chair of the United States Council of Economic Advisers at the White House, said the recent Official State Visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US was a very successful visit, particularly on the economic front.

We recognise India as a longtime friend of our country, but also as a very much a growing democracy. We have strengthened those ties with meetings of this type… From an economic perspective, we remain very much open to global trade, and that means were open to trading with some of the larger and the smaller economies out there, he told

