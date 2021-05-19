PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modion Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of affected areas inGujarat and adjoining Union territory of Diu to assess thedevastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

Modi is in Gujarat to review the situation in thestate in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae. He landed atBhavnagar from Delhi around noon and proceeded for the aerialsurvey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

Modi boarded a helicopter for the aerial survey ofcyclone-affected areas in Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amrelidistrict of Gujarat along with Diu.

The cyclone, which made landfall between Diu and Unatown of Gir-Somnath district on Monday night, caused majorproperty damage and also uprooted trees in that region.

After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a reviewmeeting at Ahmedabad.

Thirteen people were killed in Gujarat as cycloneTauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trailof destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles,trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads.

In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by thestate, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts fromSaurashtra coast to North Gujarat with 46 talukas receivingover 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to175 mm of rains.

Tauktae, characterised as an extremely severe cyclonicstorm on Monday, has now weakened into a depression and laycentred over south Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region onWednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department said.

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic stormin Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

