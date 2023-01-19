PM Modi travels in Mumbai Metro train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in a Metro train in Mumbai on Thursday evening after inaugurating new services of the public transport system. He travelled in the metro train between Gundavali and Mogra stations and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers. These two stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanied the PM during the ride.

The PM inaugurated Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7 built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore at a function held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) earlier. These lines comprise a 35 km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar in suburban Mumbai. The 18.6 km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5 km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while the Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015. PM Modi was in the metropolis to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore.

