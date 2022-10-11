PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch various healthcare projects in Ahmedabad and address a rally in Rajkot on Tuesday, the third day of his visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

The Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are due this year-end.

PM Modi will inaugurate healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,275 crore at the Civil Hospital (Asarwa) in Ahmedabad. The projects include launch of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, and the new building of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients.

He will also address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district.

Advertisement

After these programmes, the PM will leave for Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor, aimed at providing an enriching experience to pilgrims visiting the famous Mahakeleshwar Temple with world class modern amenities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)