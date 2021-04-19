PM Modi to interact with leading doctors, pharma companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading doctors from across the country at 4.30 pm and with top pharma companies at 6 pm on the prevailing COVID-19 situation on Monday via video conferencing, officials said. Earlier in the day, Modi had chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am. The meetings come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers complaining of a shortage of essentials like oxygen supply and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking the Centres intervention. Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with the emerging pandemic situation. Indias total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.

