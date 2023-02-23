PM Modi reviews 9 infra projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed nine key infrastructure projects spread across 13 states having a cumulative cost of more than Rs 41,500 crore.

Modi reviewed the projects while chairing the meeting of 41st edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

In the meeting, nine key infrastructure projects were reviewed — three projects were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from the Ministry of Railways and one project each was from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a statement issued by the Prime Ministers Office said.

These nine projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,500 crore and relate to 13 states — Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. Mission Amrit Sarovar was also reviewed in the meeting, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi advised the ministries and state governments to use the PM GatiShakti portal for planning of infrastructure projects. He insisted on expeditious resolution of land acquisition, utility shifting and other issues for timely completion of projects, the statement said.

He emphasised on ensuring proper coordination between central government ministries and state governments.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi also reviewed Mission Amrit Sarovar and undertook real time view of Amrit Sarovar sites through drones in Kishanganj, Bihar and Botad, Gujarat. The prime minister advised all ministries and state governments to complete Amrit Sarovar work in mission mode before the onset of monsoon, the statement said. Later, in a tweet, the prime minister said he chaired a PRAGATI session during which key infrastructure works worth over Rs 41,500 crore were reviewed. “We also reviewed aspects relating to Amrit Sarovar projects. Highlighted the need to increase usage of PM GatiShakti portal to plan for infra projects,” he said.

The prime minister emphasised on block-level monitoring for timely completion of the target of 50,000 Amrit Sarovars under the scheme, it said, adding the unique idea of Mission Amrit Sarovar is working to rejuvenate water bodies all across the country, which will help conserve water for the future.

Once the mission is completed, the expected increase in water holding capacity is going to be around 50 crore cubic metres, the estimated carbon sequestration will be about 32,000 tonnes per year and expected increase in ground water recharge is over 22 million cubic metres. Moreover, the completed Amrit Sarovars are evolving as centres of community activity and participation, thus enhancing the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the statement said. Many social activities like Swachchata Rally, Jal Shapath on water conservation, school childrens activities like rangoli competition, celebration of religious festivals like Chhath Puja are being organised on the Amrit Sarovars sites.

During PRAGATI meetings, 328 projects having total cost Rs 15.82 lakh crore have been reviewed till now, the statement said.

