PM Modi meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

Modi drove down to Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas to meet Dhankhar, who was sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday.

“Honble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi called on the Honble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,” the vice presidents secretariat tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former president Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita had also met Dhankhar.

