PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odishas Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

“Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nations progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life,” the prime minister tweeted.

