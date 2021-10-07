PM Modi greets people on Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyones lives, he said.

Modi tweeted, “Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa. May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyones lives.”

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)