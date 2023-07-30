PM Modi gave India new global identity: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to give India a new global identity and to provide rights to the underprivileged.

Khattar made the remarks while addressing a gathering at his Jan Samvad programme organized at Gangaicha Ahir village in Rewari district. According to an official statement, the chief minister also said that following the “philosophy of Antyodaya”, the Haryana government has been consistently speeding up development works.

“Organizing Jan Samvad is a medium to reach out to the maximum number of people at the grassroots level, said Khattar.

“In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to provide rights to the underprivileged and to give India a new global identity,” he said.

He said that in the last eight and half years, the BJP-led state government, while adopting zero tolerance against corruption, has taken several steps to root out corruption, and has had got some success. Khattar stated that the hard-working youth are getting employment on a merit basis.

The chief minister asked the gathering that if someone had demanded money from them promising any job, then they can share the information about such people with him and also promised to put such corrupt people behind the bars within 24 hours.

The chief minister said the Parivar Pehchan Patra is an important document for availing benefit of various government schemes, hence every household must get the family ID made.

Earlier in the day, interacting with the entrepreneurs during the Udyam Samvad programme held at Dharuhera in Rewari, Khattar said Employees Provident Fund (EPF) offices will be opened in all the districts in the state.

He will hold a meeting with the officers concerned in Chandigarh and take the necessary steps for the purpose, the statement said.

Currently, two EPF offices are running at Gurugram district headquarters only, it said.

