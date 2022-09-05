PM greets teachers, pays homage to ex-prez Radhakrishnan on Teachers Day

On Teachers Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds, and paid homage to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Teachers Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Radhakrishnan.

“Greetings on Teachers Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds,” Modi said in a tweet. “I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary,” he said.

