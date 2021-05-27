Plea for adequate supply of vaccines to national capital: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govts stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents of the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer.

The lawyer, Vivek Gaur, has claimed in his plea that due to lack of adequate supply of vaccines, he has not been able to get vaccinated till date. He has contended that while the Delhi government claims it has placed an order of over 1.34 crore doses of the vaccines with the Centre, the central government has claimed no such order has been placed.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)