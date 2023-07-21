PCB unhappy with ACC president Jay Shah revealing Asia Cup schedule before official ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its dissatisfaction over BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah announcing the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 before its own official ceremony in Lahore earlier this week.

Advertisement

The PCB had organised an event to announce the Asia Cup schedule along with unveiling the trophy on Wednesday, July 19 evening in Lahore, which was attended by a few former Pakistan cricketers and PCB’s Cricket Management Committee (CMC) headed by Zaka Ashraf. However, half-an-hour before the start of the event, Shah announced the schedule on social media.

“The PCB had a clear understanding with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) (that) it would release the schedule of the Asia Cup, five minutes after the ceremony started in Lahore. But unfortunately, half-an-hour before the ceremony started around 7.15 P.M, Jay Shah had announced it on social media,” one reliable source in the board told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)