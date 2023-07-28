T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea qualify for first time

Papua New Guinea has become the latest team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

It is the 15th side to have qualified for the event and the only team from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PNG managed to get the job done following their massive 100-run win over the Philippines at Amini Park on Friday.

After being asked to bat first, PNG posted a mammoth total of 229/6, thanks to some elegant knocks from Tony Ura, skipper Assad Vala and Charles Amini, scoring 61, 59 and 53, respectively.

In reply, the Philippines struggled to get the job done. Although they saved themselves from getting bundled out entirely, they fell short by a big margin.

While medium-pacer Kabua Morea grabbed a couple of wickets, the likes of Sese Bau, John Kariko and Hri Hiri were extremely economical.

After five games, PNG top the chart with a clean sheet, whereas a game against Japan is still to go on Saturday, which is a dead rubber.

There are five more berths still up for grabs in the 20-team mega event. While one team would make it from the Americas Qualifier, set to be held in Bermuda, a couple each from Asia and Africa Qualifier, to be held in Nepal and Namibia, respectively, will fill up the remaining four places.

