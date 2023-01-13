Panchayat polls: BJPs brainstorming session on Jan 20-21, Nadda likely to visit next week

In a bid to revive the state unit ahead of the panchayat polls, BJP president J P Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal next week and will hold organizational meetings and public rallies.

According to state BJP sources, Nadda is likely to visit West Bengal on a day-long tour on January 19.

“Naddaji is likely to visit West Bengal on January 19. Although nothing has been finalized as of now,” BJP Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said Friday.

Another senior BJP leader said that Nadda will hold an organizational meeting and will likely address a rally.

The Bengal BJP, which has been licking its wounds since the assembly poll defeat in 2021, is trying to make a turnaround by using the upcoming rural polls as a springboard.

The Bengal BJP will hold its state executive committee meeting on January 20-21 to decide on the partys roadmap for the upcoming rural polls in the state.

“A two-day brainstorming session will be held from January 20 to decide on our strategy for the panchayat polls. Ensuring that we put up candidates in all the seats in the three-tier panchayat will be the biggest challenge apart from ensuring free and fair polls,” a senior BJP leader said.

The Bengal BJP, which has been plagued with infighting and exodus from its ranks, of late has been making fresh attempts to challenge the ruling TMC by hitting the streets, but the success rate has been nominal. The party, which had been struggling to keep its flock together since the assembly poll debacle, with top leaders and legislators, including Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Mukul Roy, switching over to the TMC, faced internal rebellion earlier this year as several leaders openly hit out at the leadership.

