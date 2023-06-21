Panchayat office set afire in Kerala, accused held

A 46-year-old man on Wednesday set a panchayat office on fire in this district in protest against the alleged delay in allocating a house for him under the state governments ambitious LIFE programme for providing shelter for the poor.

Mujeeb Rahman has been taken into custody in connection with the incident that occurred at 2 pm at Keehattur Panchayat office under Melattur police station limit, police said.

Files and computers were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Visuals aired by the TV channels showed the accused entering the Panchayat office carrying a petrol can and threatening to set it on fire.

Despite repeated pleas by the officials, including women, the man allegedly poured petrol inside the office and set it afire.

A police officer said Rahman allegedly tried to end his life by cutting the vein of one of his wrists after the incident.

The police, after taking him into custody, took him to a government hospital, where he received four stitches.

“He is discharged and now under our custody”, police said, adding that a detailed investigation has been launched into the incident. Police said Rahman allegedly committed the crime as he was not given priority in sanctioning the house under the LIFE project, despite finding a place on the list.

