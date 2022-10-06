Pakistan’s FIA chief was locked in washroom of PM House on ex-PM Khan’s orders

Former Director General of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon has confirmed a hackers claims that he was locked in a washroom based on the orders of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, media reports said on Wednesday.

The hacker, in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted, shared inside details of the meeting between Memon and Khan.

Memon confirmed the hackers claims, saying he responded harshly towards Khan for hurling abuses at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, according to Geo.tv.

Following his outburst, the then-principal secretary of Khan, Azam Khan grabbed the former cops hand and locked him in the washroom, the report said. “Azam Khan then scolded me for my conduct,” Memon recollected.

The issue of audio leaks hit social media last week when a taped conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqeer Shah sent social media into meltdown last month.

