Pakistani drone recovered in Punjabs Amritsar district

A Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of a village in Punjabs Amritsar district on Monday, an official said.

The BSF, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation around 7:20 am and found the broken unmanned aerial vehicle near a gurdwara in Shaidpur Kalan village, the official said. It was a quadcopter of the DJI Matrice 300 RTK series. On June 11, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered a Pakistani drone from a field in Tarn Taran district.

