Over 950 arrested in day-long operation against illegal activities in Haryana

Haryana Police on Tuesday said it conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 964 people and lodged 710 FIRs under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms and the Excise Act as part of a day-long drive against illegal activities in the state.

Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal said the drive was aimed at taking effective action against criminal elements, putting a check on street crime, illegal weapons and to unearth illegal arms and liquor as well as narcotic substances.

“We wish to create fear of law into the hearts of criminals and anti-social elements in each district by raiding their streets or houses without leaving a scope for them to escape,” the DGP said in a statement issued here.

According to the reports received from field units, around 3,500 police personnel in 645 teams raided a number of locations, the statement said. During these raids, the teams also managed to nab 45 proclaimed offenders and 34 bail jumpers, it added.

Advertisement

The maximum accused were arrested in Panipat district at 116, followed by 108 in Gurugram and 102 in Ambala. Similarly, the maximum number of proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers (24) were arrested from Sonipat district, followed by nine in Panipat, the statement said.

Similarly, 67 illegal firearms and 36 cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused arrested under the Arms Act, it said.

Senior police officers took part in these raids and closely monitored the entire crackdown on criminal elements, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)