Over 70,000 jobs up for grabs at mega employment fair launched by TN CM

Over 70,000 new jobs that were available in more than 500 leading companies are up for grabs at a mega employment fair inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin near here on Sunday.

Stalin presented job offers to 20 aspirants as part of kicking off the event that was held near the city and organised by the labour welfare and skill development department, an official release said.

Job aspirants from the city and also hailing from neighbouring Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts took part in the programme in which more than 500 leading private companies were taking part.

“These companies have announced 73,950 vacancies and Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over appointment orders to 20 job seekers (as part of launching the event),” the release said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said the vision of the DMK government was to create employment opportunities based on educational qualification and skill of a job aspirant.

“That is the objective of this government. That is why we are enhancing the school and college education, thereby, honing the students skill enabling them get job offers based on their education,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that soon after DMK assumed office in May 2021, 2,50,708 job seekers attended 36 mega job fairs and 297 job camps conducted by 5,708 companies.

“As many as 41,213 people received job offers of which 517 were persons with disabilities (PwD). I am happy to give away appointment orders during this job fair which is being conducted for the first time,” he said.

The Chief Minister also requested his cabinet colleague and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan to conduct such mega job fairs in all the districts of the state.

Stalin also appealed to candidates who have secured jobs in the fair to keep enhancing their skill levels so as to progress in their career. He also requested those candidates who have not received any job offers to develop necessary skills to get placed.

Referring to the Naan Muthalvan (I am first) scheme launched by him earlier this month, he said such a scheme was launched with the initiative to hone the educational skills, knowledge, talent and efficiency of 10 lakh youth annually.

“The special quality of the scheme is that it will help identify the unique talent of a student and further hone their skills. It will also guide the students to choose what, where and how to study,” he said.

Meanwhile, the release said, special measures were taken in association with the district administration and police department to serve the job seekers with disability, who were interested in taking part in the job fair.

On the occasion, Stalin also launched a television programme in the government-run Kalvi TV that would offer training to candidates interested in taking up competitive examinations, the release said.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, and a host of senior government officials took part in the inaugural function, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)