Over 50 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhis Chandni Chowk

More than 50 shops were gutted in a massive fire in the wholesale market of Bhagirat Palace area in North Delhis Chandni Chowk even as the cooling operations are currently underway, police said on Friday.

However, no injuries have been reported so far, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 9.19 pm on Thursday and 40 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Currently, 22 fire tenders are engaged in the cooling process as the fire has been brought under control after over 12 hours, a fire department official said. The fire that broke out at one shop soon spread to adjacent ones, all dealing in supplying electrical appliances, officials said.

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg on Friday told

