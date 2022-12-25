Over 12 school students of Bihar injured as bus overturns in Jkhand

More than 12 students of a school in Bihar were injured on Sunday after their bus overturned in Jharkhands Ranchi district, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon in the Sikadari area, around 50 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, when the driver lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned, a senior officer said. The bus with 64 students and teachers onboard was on its way to Ranchis Hundru Falls, Sikidari police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told

